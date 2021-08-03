Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.18. The stock had a trading volume of 144,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.07. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

