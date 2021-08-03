Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Invests $826,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 453,146 shares of company stock worth $109,882,492 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.02. The stock had a trading volume of 154,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $191.72 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

