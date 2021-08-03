Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after purchasing an additional 217,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,006,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $818,544,000 after acquiring an additional 39,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $592,504,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.45 on Tuesday, hitting $259.61. 18,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $188.56 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

