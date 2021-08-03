Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1,982.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,830 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

ISTB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.32. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

