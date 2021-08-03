Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $710.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Rightmove stock remained flat at $$8.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

