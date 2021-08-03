Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on REPX. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shares of REPX stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $85,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $594,903 over the last three months. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

