RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.50 million-$393.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.47 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.300 EPS.

RNG stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.90. 1,066,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,917. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,069.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $429.48.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares in the company, valued at $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

