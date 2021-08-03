RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in July

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,776,200 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 3,559,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIOCF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. 16,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,056. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7624 per share. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

