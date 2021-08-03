Rivetz (RVT) Tops One Day Volume of $3.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $237,735.42 and approximately $3.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

About Rivetz

Rivetz is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

