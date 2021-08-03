ROAD (ROAD) Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, ROAD has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a market cap of $92,008.17 and $11,715.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00101091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00141332 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,212.21 or 1.00100390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.08 or 0.00848952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

