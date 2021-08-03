Robert Kaiden Sells 10,446 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $496,497.82.

Twitter stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,110,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,020,961. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.07.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $411,009,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 33.3% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $445,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

