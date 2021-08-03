Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$64.26. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$63.68, with a volume of 1,627,989 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a C$66.00 price target on Rogers Communications and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. The firm has a market cap of C$25.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

