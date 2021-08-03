Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €60.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BNP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.73 ($69.09).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP opened at €50.95 ($59.94) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €53.52.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.