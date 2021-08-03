Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $22.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPK. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.38.

GPK opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after buying an additional 1,572,484 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,408,000 after buying an additional 188,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $160,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after buying an additional 447,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,476,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

