Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $312.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $305.00 to $312.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SQ. Cowen upgraded Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.00.
Square stock opened at $272.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a twelve month low of $130.26 and a twelve month high of $283.19.
In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 768,119 shares of company stock worth $171,797,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
