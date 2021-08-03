Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $312.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $305.00 to $312.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SQ. Cowen upgraded Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.00.

Square stock opened at $272.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a twelve month low of $130.26 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 768,119 shares of company stock worth $171,797,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

