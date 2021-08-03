Royal Bank of Canada Increases Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $23.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.05.

ICPT opened at $17.35 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $55.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a market cap of $575.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.91. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

