Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 67.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.64.

Shares of LEA opened at $172.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.07. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. Lear’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

