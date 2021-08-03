Royal Bank of Canada Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $450.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TWLO. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $458.38.

Shares of TWLO opened at $379.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.23.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

