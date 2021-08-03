Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,248.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

