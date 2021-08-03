Royal Bank of Canada Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $110.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.42.

Datadog stock opened at $111.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -797.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $243,796.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,251.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,309 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,785 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

