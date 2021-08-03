Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $75.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

