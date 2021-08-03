Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,917,000 after buying an additional 24,320,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,048,000 after buying an additional 4,611,036 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,483,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,180,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,779,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,247,000 after buying an additional 831,887 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.