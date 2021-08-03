RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84), Fidelity Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 210.20% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

RMBL stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,319. The company has a market capitalization of $128.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.94. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80.

In related news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,281 shares in the company, valued at $444,471.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RumbleON stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of RumbleON worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

