RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84), Fidelity Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 210.20% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.
RMBL stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,319. The company has a market capitalization of $128.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.94. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80.
In related news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,281 shares in the company, valued at $444,471.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.
RumbleON Company Profile
RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
