Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUS. TD Securities lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total value of C$68,061.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,873,621.34. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920 in the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE RUS traded up C$32.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 108,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,421. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.47.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$826.00 million. Research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 1.9928496 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.33%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

