Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 522,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE SFE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.59. 1,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,998. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
