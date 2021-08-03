Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 522,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SFE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.59. 1,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,998. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

