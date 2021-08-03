Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Issues Earnings Results

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.76. 1,425,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,135. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.70. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $98.39.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.