Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

SBH has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $18.72 on Monday. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $22,636,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $34,738,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,105,000 after buying an additional 1,428,846 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

