Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.20. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

SZGPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

