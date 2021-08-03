Sana Biotechnology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SANA) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 3rd

Sana Biotechnology’s (NASDAQ:SANA) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sana Biotechnology had issued 23,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $587,500,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of SANA stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.01. Sana Biotechnology has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $22,175,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $1,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $13,804,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

