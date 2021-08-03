Sandstorm Gold (SAND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:SAND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. 5,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.07.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

