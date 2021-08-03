Santori & Peters Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $40,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,015. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

