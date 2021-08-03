Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 62,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 195.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 87.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAR. Maxim Group upped their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

