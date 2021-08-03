Saybrook Capital NC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.1% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.11. 49,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.81. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

