SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.32-10.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.SBA Communications also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $352.14.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.02. 540,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,455. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $350.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 281.32 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

