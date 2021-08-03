SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $400.00 at Raymond James

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $346.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.17.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $342.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.28. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $346.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.34 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SBA Communications by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.