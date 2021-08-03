Scala (XLA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,736.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $2,736.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00101659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00143824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,294.54 or 0.99609122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.21 or 0.00843303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

