Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 195,589 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 642,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after buying an additional 176,037 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,800,000 after buying an additional 1,491,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, increased their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.01.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.82. 488,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,292,317. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

