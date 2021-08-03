Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.7 days.

Shares of SBGSF stock opened at $169.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.18. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $169.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

