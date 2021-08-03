Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBGSY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $33.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.11. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

