Schneider Electric S.E.’s (SBGSY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $33.55 on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Analyst Recommendations for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

