Schneider Electric S.E.’s (SBGSY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $33.55 on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

