Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMGB. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $16,549,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $10,020,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $7,083,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $5,547,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $4,008,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on RMG Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

RMGB opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

About RMG Acquisition Co. II

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

