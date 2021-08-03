Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMGB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,488,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $915,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $4,008,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $16,549,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RMG Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMGB opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $14.08.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on RMG Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

RMG Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.