Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $953,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 241.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 341,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OACB opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

