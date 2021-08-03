Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 51.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 1,750,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 102,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,717,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.45. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

