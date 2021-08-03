Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 15,600 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HBM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

NYSE:HBM opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.85. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.