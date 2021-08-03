Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 50,713 Shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,713 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Yatra Online worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Yatra Online in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yatra Online by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 181,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 19.1% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,096,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 175,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Yatra Online, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $111.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.90.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 92.84% and a negative return on equity of 73.56%. Equities analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

