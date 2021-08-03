Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 50,713 Shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,713 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Yatra Online worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yatra Online in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the first quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $111.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 73.56% and a negative net margin of 92.84%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Yatra Online Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

