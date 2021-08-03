Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 8,061 Shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $2,727,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $953,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 341,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OACB stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

