Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,166 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.33% of OceanFirst Financial worth $19,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 609,245 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after buying an additional 537,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after buying an additional 83,808 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 505,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $15,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCFC. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OCFC stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

