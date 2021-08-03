Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $14.66 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,660,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $148.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.20 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

